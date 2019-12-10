Leah Messer Fires Back After She Is Accused Of Being In A Cult: ‘You’re Either With Me Or You’re Not’

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has been dealing with some backlash after joining an organization that some say is a cult. Now, the mom-of-three is firing back at her critics and letting them know that their criticisms aren’t going to change her mind.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Leah took to her social media over the weekend to share a post about an event she took part of with her group. In the post, Leah gushed over the event and said she was “grateful” for the opportunity. Leah’s post had over 7,000 likes, but the comments weren’t all supportive. That is when Leah herself took to the comments to fire back at her critics.

She slammed those who didn’t support her and urged them to unfollow her on social media adding, “I don’t deserve this energy, I don’t deserve this hate! I’ll continue to stand for what I believe in and share my truth. You can appreciate me for who I am or you can unfollow me. I will attract an audience that believes in my vision for my life and the world or you never supported me to begin with, you just ‘follow’ me for your own social media satisfaction.”

The mom-of-three seemed to be over the negative comments that fans had been leaving on her posts and explained that she is “beyond the need to meet” the expectations of others. She further said that whether or not she has the support of her fans, she is going to continue to live a “beautiful life.”

She then went on to explain that she loves her fans, saying, “I love every single one of you but I CHOOSE to be in alignment with my core values and what I stand for. You’re either with me or your not.”

Some fans chimed in and said they would be unfollowing the reality show star, but Leah didn’t seemed too bothered and even replied back to some comments. When one fan said they were unfollowing her on Instagram, Leah replied with an emoji that was waving. While Lead had to deal with negative comments on her post, there were some positive comments from fans, too. When one fan commented that they “loved” Leah and her kids, Leah thanked them for the comment.

It isn’t just fans who have been speaking out to Leah, though. Leah’s Teen Mom 2 co-star and friend Kailyn Lowry even reached out to a young mom who was considering joining the same group as Leah. In bombshell messages that were exposed, Kailyn explained to the young mom that she didn’t want to lose Leah as a friend, but that she also didn’t think that any of it was “ok.” Following the messages being exposed, both Kailyn and Leah spoke out on social media and revealed that they are still friends despite their disagreement.