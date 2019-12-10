Demi Rose Soaks Herself On Yacht While Flaunting World-Famous Curves In Yellow Bikini

Demi Rose appears to be having the trip of a lifetime in Thailand. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Rose has been traveling around the globe in recent weeks, and her latest vacation landed her on a luxurious yacht. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the model soaking up some rays and having a blast while cruising around the ocean.

In one of the sexier photos shared by the media outlet, Rose could be seen facing her backside to the camera and dowsing her entire body with a shower head that was connected to the back of the boat. The beauty’s killer curves were on full display as she rocked a tiny, yellow thong bikini that accentuated her toned and tanned derriere as well as her fit legs. The model’s muscular arms were also visible in the image while she held the shower head in one hand.

Another photo that was shared showed the model’s front side. This time, fans are offered a better view of her NSFW bikini that included a tiny triangle top that dipped low into Rose’s chest and showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera. It also featured a strip of lace detail that hit right around her rib cage.

The bottoms left little to be desired as they tied on the sides of her hip and featured a delicate flower pattern on the front. The stunner wore her long, brunette locks down and soaking wet for the occasion and appeared to be makeup-free in the shots. Earlier in the day, Rose was seen splashing around in the water on a jet ski.

In the previous photos, the model was all smiles as she once again flaunted her famous backside in the same yellow thong bikini bottoms while covering up on top with a red life jacket. A few other published photos showed Rose making her way up the swim ladder of the mega yacht, flashing her pert derriere yet again.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner posted another incredibly revealing photo for her fans on social media. In the shot, the Instagram sensation went totally nude, kneeling in front of a beautiful sunset and holding her hands as if she was in prayer. In the caption of the photo, she asked her fans to pray for her. It comes as no surprise that the NSFW pose earned her a ton of attention with over 500,000 likes.