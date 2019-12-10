‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Tries To Throw Chad Out Of The DiMera Mansion

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 10, reveal that there will be some tense confrontations involving many fan favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) continue their back and forth after finally meeting face-to-face following the fallout from their wedding. The pair will have other big things happening around them as well.

The report suggests that Lani will beg a spiraling JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) to spare Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) life. JJ blames Kristen for killing his girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), and he is ready to end Kristen’s life as a way to seek vengeance for Haley’s death.

JJ pulled a gun on Kristen and was ready to pull the trigger. However, it looks like Lani could be the person that will end up saving Kristen and keeping JJ from doing something that he may never be able to recover from.

Lani and JJ have a long history. They had a very serious romance and were previously engaged to be married. However, the couple split after Lani and Eli had a one-night stand which resulted in a pregnancy. The pair lost the baby, but grew closer through their grief.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will continue to cause trouble for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Gabi and Chad also have a long history together and were friends in high school before getting romantic as young adults. However, Chad always had eyes for Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi).

Currently, the former friends are battling over control of DiMera Enterprises, and they both want to run the company. Gabi is the acting CEO, but Chad believes that he should be the one to run the company and has been trying to thwart her plans at every turn. Gabi will finally have enough of Chad’s antics and attempt to throw him out of the DiMera Mansion.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail will continue to question Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) about the night that her mother Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) was pushed from the balcony and sent into a one-year coma.

Abby doesn’t know that it was actually Hope brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina that nearly killed Jennifer, and she’s been covering it up ever since. Days of Our Lives fans now know that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) is now sitting in prison for the crime.