Elsa Hosk Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Topless ‘Unpublished Memories’

Elsa Hosk gave her 5.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared two sizzling new photos to her feed that sent temperatures soaring.

The double Instagram update was shared on Tuesday and was immediately showered with praise by her massive fan base. In the caption of the post, she labeled the duo of snaps “unpublished memories,” though she did not provide any indication of the exact day she was reminiscing about. Instead, Elsa simply tagged her hair and makeup team, as well as a New York-based photographer, all of whom were likely involved in the unnamed project.

Despite the lack of information included in her latest social media post, fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel still went absolutely wild for the eye-popping photos that saw her leaving very little to the imagination by going completely topless.

In the first snap, Elsa stood square in front of the camera. She expertly placed her hand over her bare chest, covering the essential bits. However, plenty of cleavage and underboob were still left very much within eyesight to make for a seriously NSFW display that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform.

A swipe to the second slide in the upload brought fans to a black-and-white photo of Elsa rocking the same topless look. She stood with her side to the lens this time and turned her head over her shoulder to stare at the camera with a sultry gaze. The Swedish bombshell made another attempt to hide her bosom with her arms, but her audience was still treated to another risque view of sideboob that was impossible to ignore.

Both photos saw Elsa trade in her shoulder-length locks for long, platinum tresses that cascaded behind her back. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip, matching blush, shimmering eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the racy new addition to Elsa’s Instagram feed was a huge hit with her millions of fans. After four hours of going live to the platform, the post has earned over 171,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“An actual angel wow,” one person wrote.

Another said that Elsa was “the prettiest model on the planet.”

“You look amazing with this beautiful long hair,” commented a third.

Elsa is far from shy about showing some skin to her followers on Instagram. Another recent addition to her page saw her doing just that in a red-and-white striped swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 127,000 likes.