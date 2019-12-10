Abby Dowse Electrifies Instagram, Flashing Backside In Minuscule Green Bikini: ‘My Hair Is Wild’

Abby Dowse is stunning fans once again with another insanely hot social media share. As those who follow the blond beauty on the platform know, Dowse regularly shows off her killer figure in a wide range of sexy outfits that leave almost nothing to the imagination. While she regularly rocks crop tops, bodycon dresses, and lingerie, the bikini always seems to be her outfit of choice. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans, the bombshell sizzled in a barely-there swimsuit.

In the shot, Dowse can be seen enjoying a little rest and relaxation by a pool. The model did not specifically tag her location in the post, but it appeared to be in taken in her backyard. Dowse sat front and center, with her back to the camera while she leaned on her arms in the NSFW shot. Her amazing figure was on display while clad in a skimpy neon green bikini that barely covered her body. The model’s toned and tanned booty, as well as her taut tummy and a hint of sideboob, stole the show.

To complete the sexy, poolside look, the model wore her long, blond locks down and messy as they fell all the way down her back. Even though she was soaking up the sun, the social media sensation still rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle lipgloss.

In the caption of the shot, the model simply mentioned that her hair was wild. Since the post went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s already earned the beauty the stamp of approval from her fans, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Most fans took to the post to rave over Dowse’s killer figure while countless others asked her where they could purchase her bikini. A few more opted to express their thoughts using emoji rather than words.

“You look so bomb,” one follower raved, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“The excitement of when you post new, will never get old. Always best part of my day,” a second fan chimed in.

“You look very beautiful. Have a great day,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse gave fans a glimpse of the front of her neon suit as she struck a pose by the pool once again. Like her latest share, that one garnered plenty of attention with over 27,000 likes.