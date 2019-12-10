Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Romantic Set Snap Has ‘The Voice’ Fans Talking

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romantic set snap has fans of The Voice talking as the couple cuddled up to one another during the show’s semifinals episode.

Blake was seated in his big red coach’s chair as Gwen cozied up next to him for a photo that the show shared to its official Instagram account at the close of the December 9 episode. In the caption, the show asked fans to come up with a cute new nickname for the couple.

For the show’s live episode, Blake wore the standard fare that he sports on taping days. The country superstar wore a dark gray suit jacket paired with a tailored dress shirt in the same hue. The colors complemented his salt-and-pepper hair, which he wore in his usual slicked back style.

Gwen’s set ensemble was a risky fashion choice, but it seemed to suit her perfectly. The former No Doubt singer and songwriter sported a light green corset top accented with black lace on the bodice of the garment. Over the corset, Gwen wore a long-sleeved, cotton candy-colored jacket, which had ruffles at the neck and cut away from her midsection to show off both the corset and the coordinating shorts that matched the jacket.

The platinum blond performance powerhouse finished off her look with black fishnet stockings.

Fans were swooning over the romantic photo of the couple, who have been romantically involved for four years.

“SHEFANI, IT’S SHEFANI!” exclaimed one fan of a new name for the beloved couple, while another commented, “Gwake!”

A third fan remarked, “Saw you taking this pic during the commercial and you’re just so freaking adorable,” followed by five red heart emojis.

“Regardless it’s a good picture of a cute couple,” said another viewer diplomatically.

Both coaches have finalists in the competition, effectively pitting them against one another to score an overall win during season 17 of The Voice.

Gwen’s contestant Rose Short performed a powerhouse rendition of the Foreigner song “I Want To Know What Love Is” during the semifinals, moving her coach to tears. Rose is Gwen’s only chance to win the season and she is banking on a push forward for her singer to the show’s finale episodes.

Blake is still holding strong with singers Kat Hammock, who performed Keane’s chart-topper, “Somewhere Only We Know” and Ricky Duran, who surprised fans with his cover of “Let It Be” by The Beatles.

The remaining contestants of season 17 that will be moving forward to the finals will be announced on The Voice tonight beginning at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.