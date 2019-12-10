Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Over Golden Globe Nomination

Jennifer Lopez recently reacted to scoring a Golden Globe Nomination, taking to Instagram to do so.

Jennifer Lopez has now been nominated for a Golden Globes award — Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture — for her role as Ramona Vega in Hustlers.

The 50-year-old recently took to Instagram to celebrate the big news. She posted a heartfelt video, going makeup-free and wearing her hair up in a bun, mentioning that she had just woken up to the wonderful news and wanted to say thank you to her fans.

Squealing with delight, Jennifer mentioned that it had been 20 years since she had been nominated for a Golden Globes award, that time for her role in 1997’s Selena. The actress also thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing her work.

Jennifer stated that playing Ramona, a veteran stripper, was both challenging and an honor, as she was a complex character. Nevertheless, the actress and singer was evidently proud of her work.

The second photo in the post showed her Golden Globe nomination poster.

Jennifer also shared a series of Instagram stories.

“I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in ‘Hustlers.’ Thank you so much and I’ll see you at the Globes!” she said.

The post received lots of love from fellow actors and fans.

“So well deserved!!!” fellow Hustlers co-star Lili Reinhart wrote.

“Congrats my Queen. I’m here crying of joy and happiness,” a fan commented.

“I’m sooo proud of you girl and always will be, because you’re so incredibly special and i know you’re always working hard to do your best! you deserve all the best and i will always be here supporting you in everything. ilyy sm. CONGRATSSSS!!!” another admirer remarked.

“Congratulations so deserved,” supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, sending her sentiments.

The actress’ fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, reposted the same video on his Instagram account. He congratulated the love of his life and used special hashtags to celebrate the occasion.

“So proud to see Jennifer receive her well-deserved @goldenglobes nomination for her role as Ramona in @hustlersmovie! What a great way to end a phenomenal year for the most talented woman on the planet. #congratsbaby #TeAmo.”

Jennifer replied to his praise with “Thank you my love.”

As reported by HuffPost, the movie — based on a real-life group of strippers that worked together to scam Wall Street clients — garnered Jennifer some of the best reviews of her career, as well as some major awards season buzz.

In addition to her Golden Globes nomination, the actress nabbed a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and she’s also been nominated for Best Supporting Female by the Spirit Awards.

On Sunday, December 8, she won Best Supporting Actress from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The rest of the Golden Globes 2020 nominees have also been announced.