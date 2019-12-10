Texas Hottie Hope Beel Exposes Cleavage In Soaking Wet Maroon Bikini At The Pool

Hope Beel looked like a total brunette bombshell in a wet bikini for her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Monday night.

In the sexy snapshot, the Texas model is seen emerging from a swimming pool in a burgundy bikini top. Hope is soaking wet as her tiny two-piece clings to her chest and exposes her ample cleavage and flat tummy in the process.

Hope posed with her hands on her head and her fingers in her drenched dark locks that where pushed behind her head and fell down her back. She gave a sultry stare into the camera and rocked a full face of makeup for the shot.

Hope’s glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a pink eye shadow. She included a bronzed glow, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a shimmering glow on her face to complete the sexy style.

In the caption of the photo, Hope hinted that the picture could be a throwback. However, the model’s more than 1.2 million followers didn’t seem to mind that the snap could have been an old one. They flocked to the comments section to leave over 180 comments and clicked the like button over 18,000 times within the first 11 hours after the photo went live on the network.

“Happy Holidays Goddess Hope. Pure And Sweet. Continued Success. I Love You,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Thee most beautiful women on IG! Smokin,” another adoring fans tated.

“Those looks can kill. Gorgeous!” a third comment read.

“Hope is my favorite person to follow on Insta. She is such an inspiration and one of the most beautiful women in the world for sure. I just love her!” a fourth social media user gushed over the stunning model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours before her throwback bikini snap, Hope dazzled her followers in a video where she rocked a revealing black sports bra and a pair of skintight leggings while working up a sweat in the gym.

Hope is known for her love of fitness and is often seen showing off her muscular arms, lean legs, and rock-hard abs while revealing some of her workout moves for her loyal followers.

Hope Beel’s latest workout video was also a hit with her fans, who watched the clip over 21,000 times to date, while leaving more than 30 comments complimenting the model on her flawless figure.