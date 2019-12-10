Paula Manzanal Flaunts Tight Abs & Bare Thigh In Two-Piece Dress With Dangerously High Slit

Model Paula Manzanal took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible curves in a sexy two-piece maxi dress on Tuesday.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her standing in a bathroom near a tub, with a large potted fern situated behind it.

Paula’s outfit looked like it was tailor-made for her body. The bandeau-style top featured a strap that went across one shoulder and around her neck. The interesting style drew the eye to her voluptuous chest. The skirt was long and featured a side slit that went all the way up to Paula’s waist. It appeared to have a matching panty that could also be seen through the slit.

The first picture captured Paula from the front as she posed with one hand on her hip. The slit of the skirt parted over one of the beauty’s legs, showing off her toned thigh. The stunner gave the camera a sultry look as she placed her other hand on her leg. The pose also gave her followers a good look at her cleavage, taut abs and shapely arms.

In the second photo, Paula held her hands above her head and arched her back slightly. With one leg forward and peeking through the slit, she struck a post that showed off her slender waistline and the curve of her hips. She appeared to be barefoot as she bent her knee slightly. She flashed a huge smile across her face as she tilted her head back, her eyes closed.

The beauty wore her hair straightened and parted in the middle. Her makeup included dark brows, thick lashes and a dark color on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings, a watch and several bracelets. She also sported a white color on her nails.

In the post’s caption, the model said the dress was from Hot Miami Styles.

“You’re wayy [sic] too pretty,” one fan wrote.

“You’re forever so amazingly beautiful @paulamanzz.. Queen,” a second follower said.

“Wow this is so very beautiful and perfect still,” said a third fan.

“Super nice outfit you look amazing,” commented a fourth admirer.

Paula’s Instagram page is filled with photos in which she looks amazing in a variety of outfits that show off her fit physique. From form-fitting dresses to barely-there bikinis, the mother of one knows how to rock just about any look. She recently looked smoking hot in a black top with a plunging neckline.