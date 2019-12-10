Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In A Stomach-Revealing Athletic Outfit

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her fans with another attitude-packed Instagram update that showcased her street style. Whether fans know Chanel from her music or from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, she always brings attitude to the screen, and her latest update proves that perfectly.

In the picture, Chanel stood in front of a plain gray background that looked like a concrete wall. The brunette bombshell rocked a black and white Nike sports bra that left several inches of her toned stomach exposed, though it didn’t reveal any cleavage. She carried on the athletic vibe, selecting high-waisted bottoms with a drawstring waist. The picture was cropped just below Chanel’s hips, so followers weren’t able to see if the bottoms were shorts or full-length pants.

While Chanel’s eager followers likely would have enjoyed seeing the bombshell in just the sports bra and bottoms, she added a more athletic vibe by layering on a deep blue button-down baseball tee and a blue baseball cap. Though the outfit had a sportswear inspiration, she added her own spin by layering on a few additional accessories, including a thick black cuff bracelet and large hoop earrings.

Chanel’s brunette locks were down in a sleek, glossy style, and she posed with one hand adjusting the brim of her baseball cap. Several of the rapper’s tattoos were visible, and she served up major attitude as she stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted. She added a few rhymes to the caption of the post.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 29,900 likes within just 12 hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the outfit, her attitude and more.

“You gotta stop blessing my timeline like this,” one follower commented, followed by a crying eyes emoji and heart emoji.

Another follower was a fan of Chanel’s music and said, “I like your flows, you being gorge is icing on the cake.”

One fan was feeling Chanel’s vibe in the picture, and commented, “looking all sexy in that blue shirt and that.”

“You look good with dark hair,” another fan commented on the rapper’s latest hair color change.

While the outfit in her latest update wasn’t particularly revealing, Chanel is never afraid to tantalize her followers with a bit of skin. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell rocked a low-cut purple look that flaunted a major amount of cleavage. The glamorous picture featured a similar plain concrete backdrop, although her hair was slicked back away from her face in a high ponytail rather than tucked under a hat.