‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Shares Adorable Christmas Video Of Her Son Jagger With A Glowing Snowman

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's son makes a sweet observation about a blushing snowman.

Dorit Kemsley shared an adorable photo of her son Jagger while out shopping. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted an Instagram video of her and her 5-year-old son looking at a Christmas display at a department store, but it was the little boy’s observations about a blushing snowman that made the clip so sweet.

In the video, Dorit and Jagger are standing by a display of white lit Christmas trees. A silver reindeer can be seen in the background, but Jagger’s eyes are drawn to a brightly lit musical snowman that is perched nearby.

The son of Dorit and PK Kemsley then said he believes the snowman has a “crush” on someone because his cheeks are red. He proceeded to provide further proof by pointing out that the snowman’s eyes are closed and noted that he makes music because he is happy.

While Dorit captioned the adorable post with a “Could I love this boy anymore?” fans of the Bravo star also fell in love with Jagger’s innocent observation. Many of Dorit’s fans hit the comments section of the post to remark on her son’s sweet sentiments.

“What a beautiful soul he has!” one fan wrote of Dorit’s little boy.

“He makes my cheeks blush he’s so cute,” another fan joked. “God bless him.”

“The CUTEST reaction to a snowman that I’ve seen in quite some time,” commented a third follower.

Other fans noted how grown-up Jagger has become since his baby days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and how “verbal” he is following speech therapy.

“I love Jagger. I could listen to him all day long,” a fourth fan wrote. “Wise angel.”

Dorit is clearly loving the holiday season with her young children. The swimsuit designer and Bravo star also posted a photo of her kids as they took a photo with The Grinch. Both kids are smiling despite the Grinch’s creepy looks. In the caption to the photo, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran wrote that she loves witnessing her babies’ excitement during the holiday season.

At home, Dorit also shares the magic of Christmas with her kids. Last year, Bravo.com posted a photo of her two adorable children smiling in front of a life-size Nutcracker doll that was part of their home decorations. It’s clear the star loves celebrate with lavish décor. Perhaps Dorit bought the snowman Jagger loved to add to their holiday trimmings.