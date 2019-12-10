‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Shares Adorable Christmas Video Of Her Son Jagger With A Glowing Snowman

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's son makes a sweet observation about a blushing snowman.

Dorit Kemsley shared an adorable photo of her son Jagger while out shopping. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted an Instagram video of her and her 5-year-old son looking at a Christmas display at a department store, but it was the little boy’s observations about a blushing snowman that made this clip so sweet.

In the video, Dorit and Jagger are standing by a display of white lit Christmas trees. A silver reindeer can be seen in the background, but Jagger’s eyes are drawn to a brightly lit musical snowman that is perched nearby.

The son of Dorit and PK Kemsley then says he believes the snowman has a “crush” on someone because his cheeks are red. He then provides further proof by pointing out that the snowman’s eyes are closed and notes that he makes music because he is happy.

While Dorit captioned the adorable post with a “Could I love this boy anymore?,” fans of the Bravo star also fell in love with Jagger’s innocent observation. Many of Dorit’s Instagram fans hit the comments section of the post to remark on her son’s sweet sentiments.

“What a beautiful soul he has!” one fan wrote of Dorit’s little boy.

“He makes my cheeks blush he’s so cute,” another fan joked. “God bless him.”

“The CUTEST reaction to a snowman that I’ve seen in quite some time,” another added.

Other fans noted how grown-up Jagger has become since his baby days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and how “verbal” he is following speech therapy.

“I love Jagger. I could listen to him all day long,” a fan wrote. “Wise angel.”

Loading...

Dorit is clearly loving the holiday season with her young children. The swimsuit designer turned Bravo star also posted a photo of her kids Jagger and Phoenix, 3, as they sat on the lap of classic Christmas character, The Grinch. Both kids are smiling in the photo despite the Grinch’s creepy looks. In the caption to the photo, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran wrote that she loves witnessing her babies’ excitement during the holiday season.

At home, Dorit also shares the magic of Christmas with her kids. Last year, Bravo.com posted a photo of Dorit’s two adorable children smiling in front of a life-size Nutcracker doll in their home. It’s clear the star loves to decorate with lavish holiday décor. The question is, did she buy Jagger that sweet snowman?