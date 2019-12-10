Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In Pink Satin Pajamas While Laying In Bed

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland had her Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling double update in which she rocked pink satin pajamas while laying in bed. The seductive shot showcased Hilde’s beauty and gave her the opportunity to plug two brands she works with or uses.

The stunner from Australia kicked things off in the first snap by stretching out across a bed covered in crisp white pinstriped sheets. A few pillows were visible behind her in shades of white and pastels, and the background also featured a white wall. In the neutral space, Hilde’s soft pink pajamas and bronzed skin offered a splash of color. Hilde rocked a pajama short set that consisted of a button-down long-sleeved pajama shirt with a collar, and a pair of matching shorts, both crafted from a silky fabric.

The pajamas she wore were by the brand Lounge Apparel, whose lingerie Hilde has worn several times on her page. Though the pajama top obscured much of Hilde’s curves, and didn’t expose much cleavage, the shorts allowed her to flaunt her toned, curvaceous legs. Hilde pulled her blond locks up in a messy bun with several strands framing her face for a seductive look.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings and a delicate necklace. Her makeup was likewise quite subtle, with a pale peach lip and slightly smoky eyes finishing off her overall look.

In the second shot in the series, Hilde was sitting up in bed. She braced herself on one arm while the other was tucked under her chin, and she stared straight at the camera. Her toned legs were on full display in her tiny shorts, and she exposed a tantalizing hint of skin with the v-neck of her pajama top.

Hilde wished her fans a good night in the caption of the post, and also gave a shout out to a cosmetic medical clinic that she works with in Australia.

Hilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of the seductive update, and the post racked up over 10,100 likes within just 24 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the shots.

“Baby, you are absolutely gorgeous as always,” one follower commented.

Loading...

Another follower got flirtatious, and said “love to get in bed with you.”

One fan called Hilde a “dream girl.”

“Speechless lost for words,” another fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

Whether she’s wearing cocktail dresses or lingerie, Hilde always flaunts her incredible physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell showed off a lingerie set from Lounge Intimates, the same company that manufactured the pink pajama set she wore in her latest update. The strappy black lingerie with a floral pattern left little to the imagination and had her followers drooling.