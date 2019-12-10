Megan Fox Looks Flawless In Plunging, Satin Dress At Global Green Charity Event

Megan Fox hit the red carpet this week for a charity event in Los Angeles, and she looked absolutely flawless, as per usual.

Photos shared by Daily Mail showed the Transformers actress attending the event on Monday, December 9 at Avalon Hollywood. It was hosted by Global Green in support of their #Fight4TheAmazon campaign, which she and her husband, Brian Austin Green, recently partnered with.

The 33-year-old showed off her incredible fashion sense as she posed for the sea of paparazzi, wearing a stunning satin dress that did nothing but favors for her superb figure.

Megan’s look for the evening was a beautiful lingerie-inspired gown made of a slinky, blush pink fabric that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. Its sleeveless style allowed the actress to showcase her toned arms, and the dress boasted a floor-length skirt with white lace panels that gave the garment a unique textural contrast.

Upping the ante of the Jennifer’s Body star’s ensemble was its deep v-neckline that was adorned with lace trim. The cut plunged well past her bosom to expose an ample amount of cleavage to the cameras, while also teasing a glimpse of her toned torso. A single, thin strap fell right across Megan’s chest as well, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

The brunette beauty carried her belongings for the evening in a small, square clutch purse with a gold clasp. She also gave the sultry outfit a bit of bling by adding two diamond rings, which she wore on each of her index fingers.

Megan completed her look by wearing her long dark tresses down in loose waves. They were perfectly parted in the middle and spilled over her shoulders to frame her face. The babe also rocked a full face of makeup for the night, an application which consisted of a nude glossy lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Also in attendance at last night’s event was Megan’s husband, Brian Austin Green, who looked dapper in a textured, charcoal gray suit. He wore a bright blue, collared button-up underneath his blazer to add a pop of color to his look, which he completed with a pair of brown dress shoes that boasted small gold buckles.

As Just Jared noted, last night’s charity gala marked the couple’s first red carpet appearance in five years. The last event that they attended together was the Night of Generosity Gala back in 2014.

Megan and Brian’s rare red carpet appearance follows up another rarity from the actress — an Instagram post. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Megan recently took to her account on the social media platform for the first time in nearly a month with a stunning selfie taken during a game of Jenga. Fans went absolutely wild for the snap, awarding it over 606,000 likes.