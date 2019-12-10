Gwen Stefani In Tears During ‘The Voice’ Semifinals

Gwen Stefani was in tears during The Voice semifinals, asking the cameras to cut away from her during a pivotal point in the competition after a dynamic performance from her only remaining contestant, Rose Short.

Entertainment Tonight reported that following Rose’s performance of the Foreigner song “I Want to Know What Love Is,” her coach was overcome with emotion.

The news site reported that Gwen could not speak when Carson Daly, The Voice host, asked her to comment on the emotional rendition of the 1984 song. She then asked if they could “cut the cameras” while she composed herself.

“I’m not ready. Oh my God, I’m crying,” said Gwen on the live show. “That was unbelievable. I’m so in awe of you. I’m so honored to work with you. Cut the cameras! Oh my gosh.”

Also tearful was Kelly Clarkson, who noted that the reason that Gwen reacted so strongly to Rose’s performance was that it was “moving.” She called the finalist “a gift.”

Fans were also enthralled by the singer, who looked absolutely stunning as she sang her heart out for America’s votes. Rose wore a breathtaking long, sequined coat over black pants and boots. The overall effect was stunning, paired with her flowing hairstyle and diamond, rhinestone drop earrings.

Gwen making us all cry ???????????? pic.twitter.com/uVpygjWs76 — Cat ????✨ (@GxCat26) December 10, 2019

While she looked the part of a superstar, it was her powerhouse vocals that ultimately took the house down during this pivotal part of the competition, where the semifinalists are pushed forward into the final episodes of this season of The Voice.

Viewers were absolutely floored by Rose’s performance and relayed their messages in the comments section of a video of her performance posted to the show’s official Instagram.

“What a performance, what a queen! She is The Voice,” said one fan of Rose’s rendition of the popular love song, followed by a fire, smiley face and queen’s crown series of emojis.

A second fan exclaimed the singer had “the best performance of the night.”

“This woman is finale bound if she doesn’t make it to the top 4 tomorrow it would be a disgrace to the art of singing,” claimed a third fan.

During tonight’s episode of The Voice, three artists will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom two artists will be eliminated, while the middle three artists will compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale.

Special performances will include Tones and I, Blake Shelton with Trace Adkins, and Kaleb Lee with Kelly Clarkson.