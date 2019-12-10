Cardi B Graces The Cover Of ‘Vogue’ With 1-Year-Old Daughter

Cardi B has graced the January 2020 cover of Vogue Magazine and posed with her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, on the front.

The “I Like It” rapper stunned in a long-sleeved polka dot dress that was low-cut at the top. The garment fell down past her knees and displayed her bare chest as she wore no necklaces. Cardi held her daughter while she sat on her lap. Kulture smiled directly at the camera while her mom served more of a fierce expression. The “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper sat on the grass and spread her legs open to show off the detailing of the dress a lot more. She sported her brown hair down and rocked a wet slicked back style. Cardi paired the ensemble with red heels and opted for a natural makeup look.

The cover was shared to Vogue’s official Instagram account 22 hours ago and has quickly racked up more than 470,000 likes and over 4,200 comments proving to be popular with their 25.5 million followers.

Cardi was photographed with her daughter once again for another part of the spread. The pair of them appeared to be in a hotel room that had a view of New York City. Cardi looked incredible in a sleeveless floral gown that fell to the floor and held her daughter in her arms. Kulture was styled in a dress with a big bow on her head. The duo both had similar bracelets on their wrists while Cardi also accessorized herself with small studded earrings. The “Please Me” hitmaker placed her head against her daughter’s cheek while her baby looked directly at the camera lens.

In the interview, Cardi explained that becoming a mom has been a positive experience for her.

“Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental. Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues,” she said.

Despite being a big star around the world, she admitted that she doesn’t like to spend too much time at home because it makes her feel lonely which usually leads her to use social media.

“When I’m there by myself, a lot of thoughts go to my head, and when the thoughts go to my head, it just overwhelms me, and it puts me down, and it puts me on social media, and that drives me insane.”

“So, I just like to be where there’s a lot of people so I won’t be watching my phone,” Cardi continued.

The “Be Careful” songstress discussed her highly-anticipated second studio album which is due out next year. She stated that there is a lot of pressure due to her debut, Invasion of Privacy, doing extremely well.