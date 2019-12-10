Brunette Bombshell Alexis Ren Sizzles In Skintight Mini Dress

Model Alexis Ren flaunted her curves in a skintight mini dress with her latest Instagram update on Tuesday.

The beauty’s post was a series of three photos that showed her at a beach with two of the snaps showing her posing on a lifeguard stand.

The beauty’s dress was a powder blue that matched the color of the stand.

The sexy number featured a square neckline that showed off her cleavage. The dress was shirred below the beauty’s breasts, showing off her hourglass shape. Sheer long sleeves and a small ruffle along the bottom hem gave the number a feminine look.

One picture captured Alexis’ full body as she stood barefoot with one hand hanging on to a chain that hung down from the top of the stand just above her head. She posed with one hip out and one foot in front of the other — a pose that called attention to her curvy hips and toned legs. She tilted her head to the side as she closed her eyes and let the sun hit her face.

Another photo showed the model from the top of her thigh up, giving her fans a closer look at her face as she leaned against the building. Standing with her back slightly arched, she accentuated her ample chest and slender waistline. She gave the camera a serious look as the wind caught her hair.

The remaining snap was a close-up shot of the beauty’s face. The camera captured her with as serious look as she held one hand up to her chin.

Alexis wore her hair down in loose curls with a deep side part. Her makeup was light and included a light blush on her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips.

In the caption, she expressed how difficult it can be to explain herself sometimes.

Some fans sympathized with her struggles.

“Hopefully you have a great support team around you,” one follower wrote.

“Caption is literally me everyday,” a second fan said.

Other fans couldn’t get over how fabulous she looked in the dress.

“Literally how can someone be this gorgeous,” commented a third admirer.

“Beautiful love the dress and the curves,” a fourth follower wrote.

Alexis’ Instagram page is filled with a variety of snaps that show off her beauty — and her fabulous figure. She seems to enjoy giving her 13.5 million fans a peek into her life. The stunner recently turned 23, and she celebrated her birthday by dressing up in a bustier and a tiara.