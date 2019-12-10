Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Flaunts Curves In Sculpted Black Bikini

Devin Brugman shared a racy photo with her legion of Instagram followers recently. The Bikini A Day co-founder looked ravishing in a sculpted black bikini but she also proved that she had a heart. Devin revealed that she and her Monday Swimwear partner, Natasha Oakley, donated ten percent of their swimwear sales to Australia’s fire relief efforts.

Devin has one of the most incredible figures on Instagram and she loves to show it off. Those who follow her social media accounts know that she has said that she struggled to find swimwear that supported her generous bust in the past. It is for this reason that she and Natasha decided to design their own comfortable swimwear line. Monday Swimwear was born and is already fast becoming one of the most recognized brands on the planet.

The bikini model wore a black bikini set. The underwire Clovelly bikini top offered the curvaceous model the support she needed while the broad straps ensured a comfortable fit. However, the bikini top did not sacrifice on style and showed off her generous curves. The skimpy top had a cut-out feature that maximized her cleavage.

Devin paired the top with high-cut bikini panties. The bottoms drew attention to the social media’s incredible legs and slim thighs. The model’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were also on display. Devin takes great pride in her body and it shows as she flaunted it for the camera.

The fashion designer wore her hair in a deep-side path. Her deep brown tresses fell in casual disarray down her shoulders and back. She stared directly at the camera and smiled. It seemed as if she was enjoying her time onboard a yacht in the ocean.

Devin also wore a full face of makeup. She defined her brows, wore brown tones of eyeshadow, and painted her lips a shade very close to her own natural lip color. The brunette bombshell accessorized with a delicate gold chain and chunky bangle. She was the picture of elegant sophistication and sexiness.

Loading...

Of course, Devin’s fans loved the photo. The bikini queen has a solid following of over 1.3 million people. Many liked the snap, while others showered her with heart, fire, and other emoji. Others paid her some extravagant comments.

“Absolutely awesome swimsuit! And you look amazing Devin. And may I say…your abs look killer!” opined one fan.

Another fan was drawn to Devin’s smile and complimented her by saying, “Your smile lights up the world like a ray of sunshine!! Gorgeous and stunning as always, Devin!”