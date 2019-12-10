Bella Hadid Lays On The Sand In A Tiny Bikini In St. Barts

The Victoria's Secret model showed off her model body as she got her tan on.

Bella Hadid showed off her stunning model body in two hot, new shots posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model treated her 27.1 million followers on the social media site to a look at her seriously toned physique as she slipped into a two-piece during a very sunny trip to the beach.

The upload, which Bella posted on December 9, was made up of two different snaps of herself lying on her side on the sand.

The beauty rocked a black-and-white patterned bikini as she got her tan on at the coast. The fun swimwear look was made up of a plunging, full-cup bikini top in the fun print, which also featured brown accents.

She paired the top with matching bottoms in the exact same print. The briefs featured a very high-cut design that stretched almost all the way up in line with her bellybutton and perfectly showcased her very long and lean legs. The star revealed in the caption that her two-piece was taken from the brand Dipped in Blue Bikinis.

In both new snaps, Bella posed with her body turned toward the camera as she lay down on a plain white beach towel on the white sand.

The star struck a very sultry pose. The model had her left leg stretched out behind her and bent her other knee as she supported herself in her revealing position with her right leg.

Bella also rested on her left arm as she ran her hand through her hair, which appeared to be tied up way from her face in a ponytail.

She rocked a gold watch on her wrist and also accessorized her bikini look with a pair of tiny sunglasses on her eyes with blue tinted lenses.

The beauty had her eyes closed as she turned her head toward the sun while flashing some serious skin for the camera.

In the second photo in the double upload, she struck the exact same pose but had her mouth open slightly more as she soaked up all the sunshine.

Though she didn’t reveal her exact tropical location in the upload, The Daily Mail reported that the beauty — who’s sister to Gigi Hadid and daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid — was soaking up the sun with a few girlfriends on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

The upload has already received more than 420,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments from her fans in the first 10 hours since Bella shared the photos to her account.

“What an amazing body,” one fan wrote with an eye heart emoji.

Another called the supermodel “The queen.”

Others left red heart, fire, and kissing emoji in the comments section.

Bella was most recently spotted in another skimpy bikini look just last week as she enjoyed a trip to Miami with close friend Kendall Jenner. The two models put their flawless bodies on full display as they hung out together in their swimwear by the pool and at the beach.