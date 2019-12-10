‘Fuller House’ Fans React To Nostalgia-Filled Attic Scene Packed With ‘Full House’ Memories

Fans are thankful for the memories, but some want to know what happened to Jesse and Becky's bedroom.

Fuller House fans are speaking out about a nostalgia-filled attic scene in the premiere episode of the show’s fifth and final season.

In the “Welcome Home, Baby-to-Be-Named-Later” episode, Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas), Max (Elias Harger), and Jackson (Michael Campion) headed up to the unfinished attic to look for the family’s “baby-naming gown.” What they found was a treasure chest of Tanner family memories that have been packed away for nearly 25 years.

Eagle-eyed fans of the original Full House series were treated to a walk down memory lane with a look at attic items that included Uncle Jesse’s (John Stamos) Fred Flintstone costume, Stephanie’s (Jodie Sweetin) Honeybee troop outfit and beloved Mr. Bear, and Michelle’s (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) stuffed Rigby dinosaur. There was also the framed pink bunny wallpaper from Stephanie’s childhood bedroom, Jesse’s Sprayguard 2001 invention, and more.

In a breaking-the-fourth-wall moment, Max noted that he recognized the attic treasures because he has studied the family’s “eight years of carefully curated home movies.”

“It’s almost like a TV show,” the Fuller House character said, per Bustle. “You guys really have to watch these home movies. They get pretty crazy towards the end. Aunt Michelle got amnesia.”

Indeed, the Michelle nods were aplenty in the scene, as fans once again saw the long-missing Michelle’s pink bike from the Full House Season 5 episode “Easy Rider” and Season 7’s “The Bicycle Thief” as well as her iconic stuffed Rigby from Season 7’s “The Day of the Rhino.” Even Jesse’s Fred Flinstone costume was from Michelle’s Flintstones-themed fifth birthday party.

9. The Spray Guard Two Thousand… and One! Surely I'm missing a few more… #FullerHouse pic.twitter.com/bhieJvkgRY — Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz) December 8, 2019

It’s no surprise that Fuller House fans had a lot to say about the nostalgia-filled attic scene. While many were thrilled to relive some of the Tanner clan’s memories, others questioned how the attic, once the home of Jesse and Becky (Lori Loughlin), now housed so much junk. You can see some of the Twitter reaction from fans of the original Full House series below.

this first ep of @fullerhouse season 5 when they’re in the attic bringing back old props from the original show…. were y’all just TRYING to make me cry?! — nik ????????‍♂️ (@SkyReignArt) December 6, 2019

The attic is full of nostalgic gems! Including Rigby! #FullerHouse — Mikey Salinas (@1mikie19) December 6, 2019

All the blasts from the past in the attic!! ???????????? #FullerHouse — Kayla Vetter (@KVetter87) December 9, 2019

Love how they incorporated Full House memories into #FullerHouse. The attic scene is my favorite so far ???????? — Molly (@MollyRyn) December 7, 2019

The attic doesn’t look like aunt Becky and uncle Jesse bed room #FullerHouse — Maggz ???? (@ImJust_Maggz) December 8, 2019

Loading...

If all that junk in #fullerhouse is in the attic, where did Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky live? — Jennifer Wright (@snowflakejen) December 7, 2019

Fuller House is really going to act as if the attic wasn’t renovated for Jesse and Becky to live in and later redecorated when Kimmy and Fernando moved in? Come. On. — paper rings stan (@nevergracie) December 7, 2019

As for the massive plethora of items that the Tanner-Fuller family seems to collect and never throw out, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure (DJ on the show) admitted the family holds on to things.

“You should hear our off-set conversations about the amount of decorations, decor and holiday-themed stuff that we must have lying around,” the Fuller House star told TV Line. “But that’s what makes this show so fun. It’s a fantasy.”

The first half of Fuller House’s final season has already been a tear-jerker that has included flashback scenes from the original series that aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995. Fans can probably expect a lot more blasts from the past when the final episodes of the series drop on Netflix sometime in 2020.