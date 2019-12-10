WWE News: AEW Wrestler Fires Back At Former Superstar Amid Renewed Feud On Twitter

Months after both men were involved in a controversial backstage incident at an independent show, former WWE superstar Big Cass and All Elite Wrestling‘s Joey Janela are at it again, this time on Twitter. With Cass recently posting a tweet which many construed as a threat against Janela’s life, AEW’s “Bad Boy” responded on the same day, calling his apparent real-life rival a “moron” for claiming his earlier post was done in character.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Cass, who now goes by the ring name CazXL in the independent wrestling scene, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon, telling Janela that if he says another word about him, his “life will end.” Notably, he wrapped up his tweet with the words “real talk,” using his and WWE tag teammate Enzo Amore’s catchphrase “how you doin'” as a hashtag.

Hours after deleting the above post, Cass sent out another tweet, where he explained to his followers that he was merely insulting Janela in character — a “work,” in wrestling jargon.

“It’s a work you morons,” Cass said, as cited by WrestlingNews.co.

Minutes later, Janela replied to the second post, telling Cass that the “only person [he’s] working is [himself]” and issuing a second tweet that elaborated on his earlier point.

“Don’t come at me with threats then try to cover up your tracks, I would never ever work with you. I gave you the benefit of the doubt and wished you well but it turns out you’re just a moron….”

As of this writing, it’s unclear why Cass had targeted Janela, or if the latter made any comments that prompted the former to issue the apparent threat on Twitter.

Cass and Janela’s Twitter exchange came almost three months after the two grapplers figured in a physical altercation at a WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey, in September, one where the former WWE superstar allegedly targeted the AEW mainstay for a brawl he had with Amore earlier in the year. As Janela recalled a few weeks later, Cass allegedly attacked him without provocation, likewise threatening to “kill” the smaller wrestler as he chased him around the locker room.

Not long after the incident with Janela, Cass issued a statement that confirmed he plans to get professional help as he continues to battle depression. The wrestler, whose real name is William Morrissey, recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast, where he was again open about his past issues with alcoholism and mental health, admitting that he “lost his mind” toward the end of his WWE run last year, according to a report from Wrestling Inc.