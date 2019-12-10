Britney Spears Will Fight For Her Kids In Court After Her Father Damaged Her Custody Agreement

Singing superstar Britney Spears has decided to take ex-husband Kevin Federline to court in order to earn more time with her sons, reports Us Weekly. It comes after their custody agreement was altered early this fall following drama with her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.

The “Toxic” singer shares two children with Kevin Federline: Preston, 14, and Jayden 13. She is reportedly hoping to spend a “more equal” amount of time with the pair.

“Britney’s goal in the new year is to go to family court and petition the judge for increased custody time with the boys,” a source said.

“She will have the boys on Christmas Eve, and they will go to their dad’s at some point on Christmas Day.”

Currently, Spears is has access to her two children 30 percent of the time. Spears and Federline had previously agreed upon a 50-50 split after their divorce in 2007. The change in their arrangement came a few months ago after Spear’s father, Jamie, reportedly got into a physical spat with Preston.

Despite the altercation, police later stated that no child abuse charges would be filed against Jamie Spears.

Nevertheless, Jamie did relinquish his role as Britney’s conservator after the incident. He had previously held the role since 2008. It is currently being filled by Jodi Montgomery, her current care manager.

As a result of the fight, Federline sought — and won — an emergency restraining order against the elder Spears after the event. A judge granted the new terms to their custody agreement in September.

This has reportedly put a strain on Spears’s relationship with her father.

“The relationship between Jamie and Britney has completely fallen apart,” an insider said. “Britney remains very angry at Jamie because his actions with her kids resulted in losing custody time with the kids.”

Though Spears’s relationship with Federline is not as fraught as the one with her father, it is not exactly warm either.

A source claimed that the “Baby One More Time” and her ex-husband do “not have much of a relationship” and only interact when it regards “everyday coparenting stuff.”

“They’re cordial but don’t do very much as a family,” the insider added.

That said, Spears has been making headlines for reasons that might damage her chances in winning back custody. Her fans recently worried mental health after a bizarre video of the songstress spinning around hit the web, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, US Weekly maintains that she has been successfully focusing on herself and is in a “positive headspace,” per sources.