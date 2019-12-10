Tammy Hembrow Wears A Skimpy Black Bra And A Matching Black Skirt With Glittering Tassels

Blond bombshell Tammy Hembrow is smoking hot in an Instagram photo shared Monday evening. She’s got an insanely fit body and isn’t shy about flaunting it. In Tammy’s latest Instagram update, she puts her cleavage front and center by wearing a black bra made of satin and a matching skirt to go with it.

Her clothes are from the popular fashion line, Oh Polly. Tammy gave the brand a shoutout in her photo caption in addition to tagging them in her picture.

Tammy’s outfit wouldn’t be complete without a sizable amount of glitter. The straps of her bra shine like diamonds, as do the matching tassels on her skirt. The lighting captures their shiny gleam in the room where Tammy’s photo was taken.

Her luscious platinum blond locks are done in a half-up half-down look. The majority of her waves are tucked in a high ponytail while the rest hang in an elegant sheet of wavy hair between her shoulder blades. Tammy is wearing foundation, bronzer, mascara, eyeshadow, eyebrow liner, and pink lipgloss that makes her sexy pout pop and shine almost as bright as her jewelry pieces.

Speaking of jewelry, Tammy accessorized with several earrings. It’s hard to see, but Tammy is also wearing a silver thumb ring on her left hand to go along with her long pale pink manicured nails.

Thanks to the skimpy nature of Tammy’s bra and skirt, many of her tattoos are on display. You can see the palm tree and butterfly on her right forearm and bicep in addition to a portion of her ribcage tattoo.

Tongues are wagging in Tammy’s comments section. She posted the photo about four hours ago, but it already has more than 111,000 likes and close to 600 comments. The Australian model is undeniably gorgeous, so it’s easy to see why she has more than 10.2 million followers who are always eager to let the blonde know how beautiful she is.

The official Instagram account for Arman’s Fine Jewelry commented in admiration on Tammy’s photo, as did singer Carrington Durham and fitness model Karina Elle.

“You are my motivation to be always better verion [sic] of me,” commented one sweet fan.

“Will definitely be checking this out,” said another person.

“Your skin looks golden and I [heart emoji] it and you,” expressed a third user.

“You’re beautiful in every way,” complimented a fourth fan.

