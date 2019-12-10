‘Shadowhunters’ Star Emeraude Toubia Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

Former Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia shared a gorgeous new photograph on Instagram with her fans on Monday. The actress is seen basking in the sunlight. She posed in a cheetah-print bikini on the deck of a boat. She’s floating in the turquoise waters of El Arco, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, México, per her geotag.

The starlet’s sun-kissed skin is flawless and glowing. Emeraude decided to wear a small, tight bikini to ensure she gets maximum exposure from the sunlight. Her cleavage is plentiful, and the long, bronze expanse of her flat stomach is on display. Also on display is her exquisitely toned legs, both of them just as tanned as the rest of her body.

Emeraude has never been shy about flaunting her statuesque body and her model good looks. Even when she was on Shadowhunters, her character was often spotted sauntering around in scandalous outfits. Emeraude enjoys wearing similar looks in her day-to-day life.

The bombshell beauty is looking off into the vivid blue sky with one hand shielding her eyes from the sun’s glare. She chose not to accessorize beyond a simple pair of sunglasses. Her long dark tresses are in freefall over her shoulders. The gorgeous outdoor lighting adds some tawny highlights to her hair.

Even though Emeraude is a sight to behold, the landscape she’s drifting through is also stunning to look at. The rock formations in the background look like something straight out of a National Geographic magazine.

Thanks to her work on the Freeform television series, Emeraude has amassed a large and loyal following. Her 2.6 million followers piled into her comments section to heap praise on the star after seeing she posted a sublime new photo.

“What’s perfection? You’re perfection!!” exclaimed one user.

“[L]ook at this body,” admired a second fan.

“Thank you for blessing my instagram,” expressed a third person.

One of Emeraude’s former co-stars, Luke Baines, also commented on her picture.

“GTFO of my face,” the actor wrote.

Emeraude posted a couple of other photos from her tropical vacation a few days ago. In one, the actress is sporting a form-fitting white one-piece bathing suit. She stands on a rock and faces out towards the glorious sea with her hips cocked and hands raised above her head.

If you check out the other photo, she is seen wearing the same outfit but the picture is taken from a front-facing angle, letting her fans catch a glimpse of her stupendous cleavage.