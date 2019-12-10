Democrats Will Reportedly Unveil Two Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump On Tuesday

House Democratic leadership will reportedly draft articles of impeachment against the president for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

After several weeks of testimony from witnesses in Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, it is being widely reported on Monday night that House Democrats will formally announce the drafting of two articles of impeachment against the president on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The announcement is expected to be delivered by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff alongside various other committee members in a Tuesday morning press conference.

The Hill reported that two anonymous sources close to the process revealed the information and indicated that there will likely be two articles of impeachment announced, including one for obstruction of Congress and one concerning the president’s alleged abuse of power.

One of the sources of the information is reportedly a senior Democratic aide, who also told The Hill that there might be the possibility of a third article, depending on what House Democrats determine throughout the course of the night, as they are expected to work all night on the issue.

A panel of legal experts who delivered live witness testimony to the House Judiciary Committee last week said that they were focused on the two aforementioned impeachment articles in addition to obstruction of justice.

Though Nadler didn’t provide any comment on the matter after he was seen leaving the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Eliot Engel commented on the developing situation.

“I think that a lot of us believe that what happened with Ukraine especially is not something that we can just close our eyes to,” Engel said after the meeting with Pelosi. “This is not a happy day.”

Chairman Nadler departs Committee room ignoring all questions on next steps in the impeachment probe and/or what the articles of impeachment will look like pic.twitter.com/v13KXcDKo9 — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 9, 2019

According to MSN, Pelosi made remarks about the breaking news after attending an event hosted by The Wall Street Journal but declined to provide any specifics on the matter.

“You think I’m going to tell you the articles of impeachment?” Pelosi quipped.

The speaker then pointed out that the final decision on the articles that will be drafted are in the hands of committee leadership.

“They’ll make a determination, a recommendation as to how we will go forward and what the articles will be,” she continued.

In a nine-hour hearing on Monday in which Democratic counsel laid out the case for the articles of impeachment against the president, Nadler, in no uncertain terms, made clear he believes Trump is guilty as charged.

“President Trump put himself before country,” Nadler said. “The president welcomed foreign interference in our election in 2016, he demanded it in 2020, and then he got caught.”