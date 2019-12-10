‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Is Furious With Nate

Startling new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon is furious with Nate for hiring Amanda Sinclair and keeping her in Genoa City longer than she needed to be there.

Nate (Sean Dominick) and Devon (Bryton James) are families, and they’ve helped each other get over losing the love of their lives recently. When Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died, Nate stood by Devon and helped. When Nate continued to mourn his fiance, Devon provided a shoulder for him to lean on. Because Nate knows how tough losing Hilary and the Neil (Kristoff St. John) so close together, he’s upset that Nate would do anything to ensure Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) stayed in Geona City for a second longer than she needed to.

Devon actor Bryton James recently discussed the turbulent storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth, and he provided some insight into how his on-screen alter ego is dealing with having a Hilary look-alike running around town. Hint: Devon isn’t handling it well despite saying otherwise.

“It annoys him that the only reason that Amanda had decided to stick around was because she was helping Nate keep his medical license,” James revealed of Devon.

“There were other people that Nate could have turned too. Why would you keep someone around who makes your family member feel bad?”

It is surprising that Nate consistently takes Amanda’s side even though Devon suspects that she had something more to do with Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) than she admitted. Plus, Nate also realizes that Amanda has been incredibly cagey about her past, which should raise a red flag, but it seems like Nate is willing to overlook a lot where Amanda is concerned.

Even so, Devon is seriously struggling as he sees Amanda at Society, Crimson Lights, and other places in Genoa City. Elena (Bryni Sarpy) still suspects that having Amanda around is causing Devon problems, and she doesn’t like it.

“It has been a little more difficult than he’s let on to Elena or anybody that Amanda has Hilary’s face, which naturally makes him remember his wife. Devon doesn’t want to add to Elena’s insecurities by harping on it. He just wants to deal with it and get it out of his mind in his own way.”

Devon opens up to Nate a little bit about how he’s been feeling about Amanda, but Nate isn’t willing to take Devon’s side over Amanda’s and ask the lawyer to leave town. It seems like Amanda may be staying around for good, which is going to cause Devon plenty of issues.