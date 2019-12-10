Kelly Ripa Slays In Short Black Dress & Holds Hands With Anderson Cooper In Series Of New Photos

Kelly Ripa hit up the CNN Heroes Awards in style last night. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on social media know, Ripa never shies away from sharing glimpses into her personal life as well as her professional life with fans. Every year, she takes part in the CNN event and this year was no exception. In a series of new images that was shared on her page, Ripa stunned at the event, which took place at the American Museum of National History last night.

In the first photo in the deck, Ripa praised Freweini Mebrahtu, who won CNN Hero of the Year Award. The second photo in the series showed Ripa striking a pose smack dab in the middle of all the award winners. In the shot, she was all smiles as she rocked a short black dress that was adorned with silver accents. The mother of three had her killer legs on full display, completing the look with a pair of sky-high black heels. She wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to her usual application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

In the next image in the deck, the beauty could be seen posing with a group that included Anderson Cooper in front of a black step and repeat. She was once again all smiles as she looked off into the distance and hugged her pal from behind while holding his hand. Like his counterpart, Cooper was all smiles for the laughter-filled photo and he looked dapper in a navy suit and his signature black-rimmed glasses. In the last image in the series, Ripa stood with more award winners and once again, her flawless figure was on display.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned the 49-year-old a ton of attention from her fans with more than 6,000 likes and 50-plus comments in just a few short minutes. Some fans commented on the post to let the television personality know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. Many others took the time to comment on the post to applaud Ripa for all of the charity work that she is doing.

“Thank you! What an amazing night!,” one fan commented, adding a blue heart emoji.

“I watched this and all the Hero’s had such great stories,” another fan gushed.

“I love love watching every year what amazing amazing job by all,congrats congrats Kelly and Anderson great job we need more show like this on TV. You looked beautiful Kelly,” a third wrote.