Hillary Clinton Beats Joe Biden As Democrats’ Top Choice In Hypothetical Match-Up, New Poll Says

The survey asked respondents who they would choose if Clinton and John Kerry were added to the list of 2020 candidates, with Clinton coming out on top.

Though former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election against Donald Trump, a new poll revealed that she’s still the top choice for a number of Democratic voters across the country. She even managed to edge out 2020 front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden in the process.

According to the New York Post, the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard released an online Harris Poll survey that took the political temperature of 1,859 registered Democrats across the country, which revealed that Clinton still has an impressive support base when matched up against the current slate of 2020 Democratic hopefuls, as long as former Secretary of State John Kerry was added to the mix.

Among Democratic voters, the former first lady managed to wrangle 21 percent of support in the Kerry-included poll, with Biden coming in with a close second-place finish at 20 percent. Rounding out the top five included Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 12 percent and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren garnering 9 percent. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tied with Kerry at 5 percent support.

Of course, the poll was merely a hypothetical match-up, as Clinton hasn’t announced any intentions of running in the crowded 2020 Democratic field, though early rumors suggested she might jump in.

In the polling question for Democratic voters only that didn’t include Clinton or Kerry, Biden managed a strong first-place showing with 29 percent. Sanders was his closest opponent in that version with 16 percent support and Warren only managed to come up with 13 percent.

Buttigieg received 8 percent support in that version and the latest entry in the 2020 race for the nomination, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, rounded out the top five at 7 percent.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Clinton most recently told the host of the Graham Norton Show that she faces a constant barrage of requests for her to make another run for the presidency. However, she did admit that if she chose to go that route, the decision would need to come sooner than later.

“I’d have to make up my mind really quickly,” the former first lady said, “because it’s moving very fast.”

If she were to decide to toss her hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election, it would mark her third attempt at winning the White House, having run in both 2008 and 2016.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Clinton grabbed headlines last week after an interview with radio legend Howard Stern in which she accused Sanders of hurting her chances in 2016 after he refused to bow out of the race.

“And I hope he doesn’t do it again to whoever gets the nomination,” she said. “Once is enough. We have to join forces.”