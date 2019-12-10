Henry Cavill Explains Exactly What A Witcher Is Ahead Of Netflix’s New Series

'A witcher is a mutant and a monster hunter,' Henry Cavill explains ahead of the premiere of 'The Witcher.'

With Netflix‘s The Witcher getting set to drop later this month, fans who have not read the books or played the video games are eager to learn more about what a witcher actually is. Luckily, the actor who plays the main character, Geralt of Rivia, has been able to explain, according to Collider.

In a new video released by Netflix, Henry Cavill explains what his character really is.

“A witcher is a mutant,” Cavill explains.

“And, their trade, in particular, is monster hunting. You are, almost universally, hated by every species on the continent. It’s unlikely that you’re going to have a cheery personality. But, Geralt himself, despite this steely exterior is actually quite good.”

However, while Geralt may be better than the average witcher in regard to personality, Cavill also points out that he is still “very capable of doing bad things.”

This puts Geralt into a position where he cannot be described as simply a white knight or just a monster, as he is much more layered than that. This is in direct contrast to the perpetuated rumor that witchers are free of emotion and have no empathy for others. Cavill believes it is these sorts of conflicted emotions on display with Geralt that will make him an intriguing and much-loved character to the audience.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

In the video, Cavill also explained in detail the magic used by the witchers. Included are details of spells they can cast or potions that they can take in order to enhance their abilities while on missions.

You can watch the new clip below. However, it is advised that potential spoilers may be contained within as new scenes from the upcoming series are featured.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Witcher is already being compared to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Since HBO concluded its series after eight seasons, viewers who are fans of fantasy have been eager to find something new to fill the spot left behind by the epic series.

Already, early reviewers have stated that the fight scenes are putting Game of Thrones‘ to shame, and this has gotten fans of the HBO series excited in the lead-up to The Witcher. This is apparently because the fight scenes in the former show have generally been loved by fans. However, viewers will still have to wait until the end of the month in order to make their own comparisons between the two series.

Season 1 of The Witcher will drop globally to Netflix on December 20.