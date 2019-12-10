Rachel Cook Exposes Perky Derriere In Latest Instagram Post

The model was nearly naked in her latest photoshoot.

On Monday, American model Rachel Cook uploaded yet another provocative post for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the 24-year-old posing in a beautiful body of water. While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Rachel looked like an absolute summer goddess. She faced away from the camera, as she looked seductively over her shoulder, pouting her full lips. Rachel pulled down her orange, striped bikini bottoms, exposing her perky derriere. The Seattle native opted to go topless but censored the image by photoshopping a small flower over her nipple. Her ample cleavage, however, was still put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

Rachel, who recently shaved her head, sported a shoulder-length brunette wig with bangs, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering gray color.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer noted that the photos were taken in the Bahamas for the second issue of WTVR Magazine. The digital magazine, which publishes adult content, is curated by Rachel. She also provided advertisement for the publication’s Patreon account.

Many of Rachel’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Oh you’re so beautiful. I’m in love with you and your body,” gushed a devotee.

Some followers, however, seemed to prefer pictures of Rachel sans wig.

“Oh. My god. I hope we get more shots of you with the shaved head though,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Presumably in response, quite a few commenters asserted that they were supportive of the model changing her looks.

“Great wig for this beautiful photo Ray [sic]!! I suppose you can choose any style or colour with your hair short!! Looking forward to more great pics in that regard!!” commented a follower.

“Hair, No Hair… is [sic] don’t give a F**k you’re the most beautiful on insta,” added another Instagram user.

Rachel was quick to reply to this comment and, in turn, revealed her preferred hairstyle.

“Haha! I love not having hair. Wigs are fun to play with,” explained the blue-eyed beauty.

The sizzling snap appears to be a fan-favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 150,000 likes.