‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Shares A Photo Of Her Oldest Daughter Sidney, But She’s Not Actually Present

Tamra Judge posted a family photo during a party.

Tamra Judge shared a family photo over the weekend that included her estranged daughter Sidney.

On December 7, as her family reunited for a party at her Southern California home, the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a photo on her Instagram page that included all four of her children. Unfortunately, that didn’t mean that all four kids were actually present for the photo. Instead, Sidney was only seen in a photo on the wall in the background.

In the caption, Judge told her fans and followers that nearly every member of her family was seen before admitting that she forced the group, which included her sons, Ryan and Spencer, and daughter Sophia, to take pose together for the family photo.

Behind the lineup, a massive television was seen alongside a 2013 photo of all Judge, her husband, Eddie, and her four kids at their wedding. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Judge tied the knot with Eddie in June 2013 after splitting from Simon Barney, the father of her youngest three kids years prior.

While Judge remained on good terms with Spencer and Sophia throughout her split from Barney, her relationship with Sidney grew strained and for the past few years, they’ve barely had any contact with one another.

Throughout their years of tension with one another, Judge and Sidney have frequently butted heads on social media and on occasion, Sidney put her mother on blast for failing to quit talking about her on The Real Housewives of Orange County as she requested.

Although Judge said during a recent taping of Watch What Happens Live that she would actually quit the Bravo TV reality series if it meant she would be able to reconcile with her daughter, several fans weren’t convinced and took to Instagram to call Judge out for saying something that they felt was untrue.

In response, Judge fired back at the comments with a post of her own.

“This has nothing to do with the show. People love to make assumptions. Spencer chose to live with me full time and Sidney chose to live with her dad,” Judge began, per The Inquisitr.

“Divorce is a horrible thing on children,” she continued.