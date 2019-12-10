Gwen Stefani Rocks Dalmatian Print Mini Dress & Fishnets In Surprising ‘Voice’ Cast Photo

Gwen Stefani is sizzling in a brand new photo of The Voice cast that is a little bit surprising. As those who follow the show’s page on Instagram know, the mother of three is one of the most fashionable judges, regularly showing off her amazing figure in a number of red-hot outfits that can be out a little out-of-the-box.

In the most recent image that was shared on the show’s page, Gwen and her fellow judges slay in another cast photo on the set of the show as they surprised fans by welcoming two special guests in Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. In the new shot, Stefani put her amazing figure on display in a dalmatian print mini dress that hit well above her knee, showing off her toned legs. She paired the look with some fishnet stockings and a belt that showed off her trim waist.

The blond beauty wore her long locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. She accessorized the ensemble with a few gold and silver necklaces and looked as happy as could be. Just behind her stood boyfriend Blake Shelton who was also all smiles for the photo op. To each one of her sides were Poehler and John Legend while Nick Offerman and Kelly Clarkson appeared all the way to the left.

The post has only been live on the show’s page for a short time but it’s earned the blond beauty and her fellow coaches a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes in addition to 20-plus comments. While some fans were quick to comment on the star power in the photo, countless others raved over Gwen’s killer figure. A number of other fans flooded the comments section to let Stefani and Shelton know that they should make things official and get married.

“Its time for BLAKE to put a ring on Gwen finger and then propose to her on the voice,” one follower wrote.

“Love watching the Voice my family looks forward to watching the voice,” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding a heart emoji.

“Omg I love them… well I love all of them,” another user gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three rocked a revealing Santa inspired dress, sharing the photo to promote her upcoming Christmas special. It comes as no surprise that the shot racked up over 58,000 likes and 500-plus comments.