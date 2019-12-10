‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Keen For A Negan Spinoff Movie

Jeffrey Dean Morgan would like to see the comic, 'Here's Negan,' developed into a 'Walking Dead' movie.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC is planning a trio of Walking Dead movies that will delve into what happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he was rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh). Now, according to Forbes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also hoping for a spinoff movie featuring his character, Negan.

In The Walking Dead, Negan first burst onto the screen in the Season 6 finale as the leader of the Saviors. He then proceeded to beat Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death with his barbed wire bat called Lucille. An all-out war ensued and Negan was eventually captured by Rick. However, Rick decided to keep Negan alive and he was then held in a cell in Alexandria up until Season 10 of The Walking Dead when he was secretly released by an unidentified person. He is now currently living with the Whisperers.

As a result of his captivity, Negan has gone from the most-hated character to one that many can now sympathize with. Some fans are even now calling Negan their favorite character after he started bonding with Rick’s daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who is the daughter of the current antagonist, Alpha (Samantha Morton).

Jace Downs / AMC

Negan’s backstory has been hinted at during the TV series. However, in the comic books, Negan’s backstory gets his own comic edition. Titled “Here’s Negan,” the comic delves into Negan’s time before the zombie apocalypse as well as details of his relationship with his wife, Lucille.

Recently, when questioned on Twitter about the upcoming Rick Grimes movies, Morgan was eager to reveal that he would love to see Negan’s backstory bought to life in a Walking Dead spinoff movie.

“I have my own thing for POSSIBLE films,” Morgan wrote.

Loading...

“I’m still holding out for Negan story… based on [Robert Kirkman’s] graphic novel. I’d LOVE to film that. LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

While the comic book creator, Robert Kirkman, is a huge fan of Negan, as yet there is no official word on whether or not a Negan movie could be in development and viewers will just have to wait for further information to be released. However, fans commenting on Morgan’s Tweet seem very eager for the movie to be developed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed that Season 10 of The Walking Dead will return in February 2020.