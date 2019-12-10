Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Bragged About Making Millions Of Dollars Since Donald Trump Took Office

A Sunday Washington Post report reveals that people familiar with Rudy Giuliani‘s comments claim that Giuliani — Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer — bragged to the president’s allies that he has made millions of dollars since the real estate mogul took office. In addition, a senior U.S. official who reportedly interacted with Giuliani claims that the 75-year-old attorney bragged about his access to Trump as well as the pair’s relationship.

According to a person that was present at a 2018 meeting that included Giuliani and a well-known Ukrainian political figure, Giuliani made it clear to the politician that working with him would open a line of contact to Trump.

“It was just so clear what he was peddling. He was pushing for business, and his pitch was, ‘I’m close to the White House, I’m close to Trump. If you want to get in there, I’m your guy,'” the individual said.

Per Newsweek, Giuliani was previously reported to be discussing payment for representing Ukraine’s top prosecutor amid his efforts to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Giuliani later denied the reports and suggested that these reports addressing his alleged business opportunity were misrepresenting his goal.

“I could have helped them recover $7B in stolen money, but I didn’t. Was paid ZERO,” he tweeted.

Another report suggested that Giuliani was paid $500,000 for working for a company founded by his indicted associate, Lev Parnas, who has implicated the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes in the Ukraine scandal at the center of the impeachment probe into Trump.

I found this video of Rudy Giuliani with indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas. Let's make it viral. We just confirmed this was in Paris in mid-May 2019. pic.twitter.com/9io9ML2IEE — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 4, 2019

Giuliani appears to be shifting focus from his Ukraine dealings to Hillary Clinton and Biden. Per Newsmax, Giuliani recently appeared on Steve Bannon’s show, War Room: Impeachment, to suggest that his recent Ukraine trip was conducted to investigate allegations that Biden “funneled illegal money” from Ukraine into Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“I never investigated anytime, including now, to affect the 2020 election. I could care less at this point about the 2020 election. My job is to defend my client, and that’s why I was there now.”

Giuliani’s comments come amid reports suggesting that he was Trump’s lieutenant in the alleged pressure campaign against Ukraine that lies at the center of the impeachment prove into the president. Trump is accused of using foreign aid as leverage against Ukraine to secure investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, and Giuliani was reportedly responsible for conveying Trump’s orders to others involved in the alleged operation.