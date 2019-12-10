Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Curves In Steamy Bathroom Video

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion flaunted her midriff on her latest Instagram story, showing off her toned physique in a black crop top and booty shorts. The 24-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” artist posed from side to side as she checked herself out in the bathroom mirror.

In the clip, Megan tilted her head as she showcased her outfit — and her curves. While PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Right Now” played in the background, she wore a black T-shirt cut high enough for fans to see her stomach. Her shirt was skintight, and it showed off her ample chest and toned arms. As per usual, she wore her bejeweled belly button ring, which sparkled in the light. At one point, she arched her back and put her hand on her hip, further accentuating her curves. She then turned to the mirror and faced the camera head-on.

It wasn’t just the top that the rapper put on display. Megan’s 7.2 million followers also saw her emphasize her booty in black hot pants that flaunted her curvaceous figure and tiny waist. She wore her long, dark hair in a low ponytail that cascaded down her back. Each lock in front of her ears was styled closely to her head, ending in a small curl. Her nails were long and lacquered with just a hint of sparkle.

She kept her makeup minimal and her lashes long, curled, and fanned out. Her lips were lined with a brown lipliner, her pout filled in with a slight pink gloss. Her eyelids shone with what appeared to be the tiniest hint of shimmer.

In the background, the shower door was almost completely fogged up from the steam.

While the rapper was busy showing off her physique in the mirror, she suddenly cut away and panned the camera to the door. Her friend appeared at the open door and began talking to her, seemingly urging her to get out of the bathroom.

Megan Thee Stallion responded to the interruption of her video shoot in the clip.

“Can’t do sh*t in peace,” she wrote on the video, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Just a few snaps later on her Instagram story, Megan Thee Stallion wore the same outfit during her workout. In the video, she and a friend did multiple squats down the street. After the squats were done, they lunged back up the hill, with the rapper’s shirt showing off her neon pink bra underneath as she rocked matching black-and-pink sneakers to complete the ensemble.