‘The Walking Dead’ Movies: Actor Hints At Likely Inclusion

Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Jadis in 'The Walking Dead,' discusses the possibility of her character appearing in the associated movies.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While there is still much secrecy surrounding the trio of Walking Dead movies, Pollyanna McIntosh has just revealed that her character, Jadis, will likely be involved, according to Digital Spy. Jadis, also known as Anne, was a member of a mysterious group that appears to be more technologically advanced than those remaining on the ground after the zombie apocalypse.

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, the main character of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was critically injured during an explosion at a bridge and Jadis whisked him away to safety in order to heal him. However, for those remaining at the communities like Alexandria, the general consensus is that he perished at the bridge. His body was then washed downstream and never recovered.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after these events unfolded, AMC revealed that Rick’s story would be continued in a trio of movies. Since then, fans have speculated on where he was taken and who Jadis’ group really is. The usual assumption was that Jadis would be featured in some capacity in the films as her role in Rick’s rescue pretty much guaranteed that. However, MacIntosh has recently taken to Instagram to discuss the possibility of her featuring in the movies.

“Hey y’all, I just wanted to let you know that, like, I can’t talk about the Rick Grimes movies and that, but they are still happening and I’m looking forward to probably being a part of them. I just know that you guys are kind of waiting out there, and I’m waiting too. I’m looking forward.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Loading...

As Digital Spy points out, previously, McIntosh had stated that she had not yet signed on for the movies. At the time, she had said that if she didn’t know by Christmas, then it would seem likely that she wouldn’t be appearing in the films, which are expected to begin shooting next year. As such, this announcement is timely in the lead-up to Christmas and may signify that the actor has just recently signed a contract with AMC regarding the movies. Of course, only time will tell, and Walking Dead fans will just have to wait until further official news from the network.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed that Season 10 of The Walking Dead will return in February 2020.