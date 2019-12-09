Kelly Ripa Admits Daughter Lola Consuelos Is ‘A Little Stressed Out’ About College Finals

Kelly Ripa’s daughter may get to share the spotlight with her famous parents, but away from the glitz and glamour of show business she’s just the average college kid stressing out about finals.

The daughter of Ripa and actor Mark Conseulos took to the red carpet at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the Museum of Natural History in New York City on Sunday, standing beside her mom and posing for photos. While Kelly’s life is in front of the camera nearly all of the time, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host told Us Weekly that Lola is more focused on making it through her first semester at college.

“She loves it,” the 49-year-old host said in an interview with the celebrity news outlet. “She’s got finals this week, so she’s a little stressed out.”

Lola started her first year at New York University in September, and while she may just a bit further uptown from her mom, parting was still difficult for Kelly. After the parents dropped off their daughter to the famed university’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at the end of August, Kelly said it was difficult parting with her, though said all eyes involved remained dry.

“There weren’t real tears but there were lots of ‘Don’t think I’m gonna be home before Thanksgiving because I’m not. I’m not gonna be home before Thanksgiving. You won’t see me before Thanksgiving,’ ” she said, via the New York Post.

As Us Weekly noted, the transition to college life wasn’t so difficult for Lola. Kelly gave another update on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October, telling viewers that Lola started “playing dorm” in her bedroom when she was 3 years old.

“So this is, like, a girl who was meant to live away from us,” Kelly shared. “She was born to live outside the house!”

But Kelly added that Lola needed some time out on her own. She said during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that even though the two were about half an hour away, she wanted Lola to treat it as if she were gone long distance. Kelly said she wanted Lola to start establishing herself as an independent person, which means working through a bit of homesickness when it arises.

Kelly and Mark are also seasoned veterans at sending kids uptown to NYU. Lola’s older brother, Michael, also attends the university.

Lola still has a bit more time to prepare herself for finals this semester. According to NYU’s academic schedule, final exams don’t start until next week.