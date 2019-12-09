‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Dishes On Meeting Someone In Costa Rica, But Says She Isn’t ‘Dating’

While Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert cleared up where they stand on their relationship on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans wonder if the mom-of-three is seeing anyone else. Recently, Leah went on Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s Coffee Convos podcast where she opened up about meeting a man in Costa Rica. However, she explained that she isn’t “dating” anyone.

Leah, Kailyn, and Leah’s sister Victoria took a trip to Costa Rica earlier this year. It was there that Victoria ended up getting pregnant with a man she met while on vacation. Since learning she was pregnant, Victoria has traveled back to Costa Rica and Leah has made trips back as well and, it turns out, Leah revealed she met a guy in Costa Rica.

“I did meet a really great guy in Costa Rica [but] I am not pregnant!” Leah said. “I met this guy and we had a really great connection,” Leah explained to Kailyn and Lindsie. Despite having a connection, though, the mom-of-three isn’t looking to jump into a relationship anytime soon. She said that, at this point in her life, she is “in a place” where she doesn’t want to be “committed to a relationship.”

Leah further explained that she is “talking” to people, but that she isn’t “dating” anyone.

“I’m not in a relationship with anyone. When [Jeremy] and I were figuring out our sh*t we were both talking to other people,” she explained.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Leah Messer and her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, entertained the idea of possibly getting back together. While fans were hoping to see these two rekindle their romance, they ultimately decided that it wasn’t going to work out and revealed the status of their relationship on the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

Leah’s relationships have played out on Teen Mom 2 over the past decade. Speaking on the podcast, she opened up about her dating life being featured on the show and revealed that she is okay with it being documented on the hit reality show.

“I’m gonna film dates. I am a single mom, and just because I have kids doesn’t mean I can’t go and socialize and date,” Leah explained.

It is unclear if Leah’s dating life will be shown on the next season of Teen Mom 2 considering she and Jeremy Calvert have decided not to get back together.