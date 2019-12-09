Hannah Palmer Playfully Licks Frosting Off Finger While Clad In Sexy Pink Bra

Hannah Palmer is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in an alluring new Instagram post. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Palmer regularly delights her fans in a number of incredibly sexy looks that range from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the model stunned in another NSFW ensemble.

In the caption of the image, the blond-haired beauty asked fans if they have purchased her 2020 calendar yet. Palmer looked nothing short of picture-perfect, posing front and center against a bright pink backdrop that had a line of heart cutouts running across it. In one hand, the bombshell held a cupcake with pink frosting while she playfully licked the tasty treat off of one of her fingers on her other hand.

She left almost nothing to the imagination, rocking a lacy pink bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her taut tummy. The stunner wore her long locks pulled back in a high bun and completed the sexy look with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it has already earned the model a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the stunning photo has racked up over 13,000 likes and more than 100 comments, having been live for just 15 minutes. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that they would be purchasing the calendar while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and took to the photo to express their opinion using emoji.

“Gorgeous and stunning. I will definitely be making a purchase so you can greet me every month,” one follower raved, adding a series of flame emoji to the post.

Loading...

“Yes!! About a month ago! I can’t wait. Any idea when they will be shipped out?” another fan asked.

“So stunning as always! the pink looks amazing,” a third user chimed in with a heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer enjoyed a hot tub in another sexy post, showing off her killer figure once again. In that particular shot, Palmer put on a chesty display in a tiny blue bikini top, nearly busting out and showing off ample amounts of cleavage. It comes as no shock that the post racked up 131,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments.