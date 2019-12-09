Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Neon Green Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse is known for her scantily-clad Instagram updates in which she flashes plenty of skin. On Monday, she continued flaunting her fabulous figure with a snap that showed off her gorgeous tan in a tiny neon green bikini that left little to the imagination.

The beauty’s bikini top was a classic triangle style that covered very little of her breasts. The bottoms were just a skimpy, covering as little as possible. The swimsuit was held together by thin straps that looked like they might snap at any moment.

Abby’s post showed her sitting poolside in the sexy number. On the other side of the pool was a row of trees by a fence.

The model sat on one hip with her knees slightly bent as she leaned on one hand. The model playfully tugged at the string on the side of her bikini bottoms with her other hand. The pose put her voluptuous chest and toned thighs on display. Her shapely arms and flat abs were also visible as her skin glowed under the sun.

The stunner wore her wavy hair tossed over one shoulder. She wore little — if any — makeup as her freckles could be seen across the bridge of her nose. The model accessorized with hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and bracelets on each arm. The neon color of the bikini popped against her smooth, bronze skin as she gave the camera a serious look.

In the caption, Abby mentioned her tan and her sun-bleached hair as well as the fact that bikini came from Oh Polly.

Many of her fans thought the bikini looked perfect on her, which is saying more about her body than the swimwear considering there was little to the swimsuit.

“Wow Abby this is more than wonderful,” one fan said.

“that color really makes your tan glow. Beautiful!!” wrote a second follower.

“Love freckles and Love u [sic] Always gorgeous,” commented another admirer.

“You are definitely my dream girl so gorgeous,” said a fourth fan.

There can be no denying that the beauty is gorgeous. Abby recently looked smoking hot in a skintight romper with a plunging neckline. One of her more popular posts in recent weeks was a video clip that showed her enjoying a peaceful moment in a pool while wearing a tiny string bikini. The clip was from her recent trip to Bali, where she spent a few days enjoying the tropical weather.