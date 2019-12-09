‘Bachelor’ Stars Support J.P. Rosenbaum After He’s Diagnosed With Heartbreaking Medical Condition

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite gets support from fellow franchise stars after he's diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Bachelor Nation is showing support for J.P. Rosenbaum. The Bachelorette alum was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare medical condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

On Monday, J.P.’s wife, Bachelorette Season 7 star Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, took to Instagram to share a family photo and to thank fans for their support amid her husband’s shocking medical news.

In the photo, The Bachelorette couple can be seen posing with their adorable children, son Fordham, 5, and daughter Essex, 3. In the caption to the post, Ashley expressed gratitude for the couple’s amazing network of family and friends and she reminded fans to “cherish” every day.

Friends from The Bachelor franchise commented on the poignant post, including fellow Bachelorette leading ladies Ali Fedotowsky and DeAnna Pappas Stagliano.

“We will be thinking of you guys,” Fedotowsky wrote to J.P. and Ashley. “If there’s absolutely anything we can do, no matter how big or small please let us know! Love you guys!”

“Praying for you guys,” added Stagliano. “And for a speedy recovery & for J.P. to respond well to all the treatment.”

The Bachelorette Season 4 star — who married Stephen Stagliano, the brother of one of the Season 5 suitors on the ABC dating show — revealed that her sister-in-law was diagnosed with the syndrome a few years ago and she sympathized with J.P. and Ashley by noting that it is “no small thing.”

“Praying for all of you during this time,” she added.

“Sending all my thoughts and positive energy to J.P. and the Rosenbaum family,” wrote Jason Tartick, a Bachelorette alum who is now dating former franchise star Kaitlyn Bristowe. “We are thinking about you guys often.”

Loading...

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison has not yet publicly commented on J.P.’s shocking diagnosis, which came one week after the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary. Fans may recall that Harrison officiated the televised wedding ceremony for J.P. and Ashley back in 2012.

It’s no secret that the Rosenbaums are one of the most successful couples ever from The Bachelor franchise. Not only did they find love and marriage on the ABC dating show, but last year they renewed their wedding vows on Aruba’s Eagle Beach during the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony, Vow Renewal 2.0, according to People.

Unfortunately, now they are being tested with the “in sickness and in health” part of their wedding vows. J.P. has already said he will need Ashley’s help in taking care of him. But it sounds like the reality TV lovebirds will also have plenty of extra help from their extended Bachelor Nation family.