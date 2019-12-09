Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Flashes Her Hourglass Figure In Tight Crop Top & Leather Skirt

Anna Nystrom looked hotter than ever in a tight crop top and leather skirt for her most recent Instagram photo, which the Swedish model shared to her account on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Anna wore the same outfit in side-by-side shots. She stunned in a white crop top that hugged her curves and flaunted her ample bust, toned arms, and flat tummy. She paired the top with a brown leather skirt. The high-waisted garment flashed the model’s killer legs and gave a peek at her rock-hard abs.

Anna accessorized her look with some nude heels, white polish on her nails, bracelets on both of her wrists, and dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Anna had her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

In one snap, the bombshell tugged at the waistline of her skirt and looked away from the lens. In the second, she ran her fingers through her hair while giving a sultry stare.

The social media fan favorite also rocked a full face of makeup for the post, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Anna’s over 8.5 million followers couldn’t get enough of the racy new photos and showed their love for the model by giving the post over 20,000 likes and more than 279 comments all within the first 20 minutes after it was shared to the network.

“Anna, you are so hot and beautiful!” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Gorgeous as always, beautiful style, great shot,” another admirer remarked.

“This is very different, but I like it lol,” a third comment read.

“Wow you are so elegant and so stunning as always angel,” a fourth person commented.

As many fans already know, Anna is no stranger to have her fans gush over her flawless figure online. Just two days before her leather skirt photo, The Inquisitr reported that the model got pulses racing in a pair of dark gray leggings and a white crop top as she squatted with a dumbbell.

Anna Nystrom may have been working hard in the shot, but she looked smoking hot, and her fans agreed, clicking the like button over 147,000 times and leaving over 1,100 comments to date.