‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Posts Throwback Bikini Video: ‘Get My Glute’

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain has wowed her followers once again with another throwback — this time, while wearing the tiniest of bikinis while in Tulum, Mexico. The throwback upload came in the form of a video. In the clip, the stunner expertly executed a series of lunges, showcasing just how she is able to keep her killer body in shape.

The bikini top was a beautiful cerulean blue that flattered the Californian’s sun-kissed skin. It was a classic triangle cut and seemed almost too small for the stunner as she appeared to be perilously close to spilling out. The top was tied in the back with a string and featured a halter neckline.

Sure to flaunt her toned midriff, Lauren coupled the top with a mismatched pair of bottoms. They were patterned and consisted of a white background with blue, purple, and green swirled stripes, complementing the color of the top. They were a revealing thong cut, leaving little of the nurse’s pert posterior to the imagination.

Lauren kept the rest of her look fairly simple. She wore no jewelry and sported just a light brush of mascara, letting her natural beauty shine through. Though she kept her face almost bare, she did rock a chic dark plum manicure.

Her long blond locks were styled in a practical ponytail, though in another clip they were loose and cascaded down past her shoulders. She kept her hair out of her eyes with a light blue headband.

The setting for the video was on a beach. Lauren completed the exercises on the sand with scenic beach huts behind her. Though the location was not tagged, eagle-eyed viewers could see a sign that disclosed the place as Tulum Jungle Gym.

The difficult exercise, which Lauren credited for sculpting her “glute” muscles, consisted of the blond beauty bending one leg forward into a lunge while lifting the other leg to rest on a bench. She also held two dumbbells as she moved up and down to tone her thighs and derrière.

The update earned just shy of 2,000 likes, over 13,000 views, and a number of glowing comments.

Loading...

“Perfect and gorgeous shape!!!” one fan raved, along with four red hearts.

“You’re flawless,” echoed a second.

“Such an inspiration!” proclaimed a third, along with the flexing bicep, fire emoji, and a red heart.

Lauren has been busy on social media, both posting a number of pregnancy pictures along with some other throwback snaps. A recent throwback showed the fitness model wearing a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes while visiting Death Valley, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.