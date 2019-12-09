Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Crochet Bikini

Savannah Prez shared a new photo to her Instagram feed that is driving her fans to the comments section in droves.

On Monday, December 9, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her fit physique on full display.

In the photo, Prez is posing outdoors in a field of flowers and tall grass. She model did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Prez is wearing a nude-colored, two-piece bathing suit in a delicate crocheted fabric. The bikini top boasts a triangle top with two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The triangles are small, which leave quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display.

Prez teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her sides and low on the front. This style of swimsuit helps accentuate the contrast between Prez’s wide, strong hips against her small waistline. Prez did not share where her bathing suit was from.

The fitness model, who is best known for her work with Body Engineers, has her lower body to the side as she twists her upper body to face the camera in a pose that causes the muscles of her stomach to engage.

Prez completed her look with a cover-up in a similar crochet style. She has the top off her left shoulder, showcasing her strong upper arm. The fitness model accessorized her outfit with a simple cross necklace and brown sunglasses on her head.

Prez has her chestnut tresses in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders. The model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with a half smile on her lips. She has on mascara and eyeliner, which help add even more intensity to her eyes.

Loading...

The post proved popular with her fans. Within just one hour of being published, the photo attracted more than 9,000 likes and upward of 174 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Stunning as always,” one user wrote, adding fire and heart-eyes emoji to the comment.

“Badd to the bone,” said another fan, trailing the words with a long string of fire emoji.

“You look spectacular,” a third user chimed in.