Devin Nunes Says He Was ‘Stalked’ By Reporter At GOP Fundraiser

Nunes recently took to Twitter to claim he was “stalked” at a GOP Fundraiser in New York City by a reporter following a Fox News appearance.

“This guy stalked me in hotel lobby after my appearance on ⁦ @foxandfriends Saturday AM maybe he was in Vienna with @cnn #goodnightVienna,” Nunes tweeted along with a picture of the reporter, who appears to be Lee Fang from The Intercept.

Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes is facing accusations that he met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin late last year to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and other Democrats, which would implicate him in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump that his committee is investigating.

Fang and Paul Abowd penned a piece for The Intercept that covered the event Nunes attended, which took place at the Lotte New York Palace. The gathering was reportedly held to gauge the GOP’s 2020 prospects and receive donations from attendees, who were required to pay a minimum of $15,000 for a spot at the event.

The piece claims that Nunes declined to answer questions about the recent accusations that implicate him in the alleged pressure campaign against Ukraine, which is at the center of the impeachment probe.

“We attempted to ask the congressman about his reported contacts with Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani indicted over allegedly funneling foreign money, using a front company, to a super PAC tied to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign,” the report reads, noting that Nunes “sped off” after he was asked about his connections to Parnas and the alleged pressure campaign.

“Moments later, he returned with a smartphone, pointed at this reporter. He remained quiet while asked again about his calls.”

According to the report, Nunes then began speaking with a U.S. Capitol Police officer at the event who removed The Intercept reporter from the hotel.

The report noted that telephone records from the House Intelligence Committee revealed that Nunes was frequently in contact with Parnas at the same time Parnas is believed to have been involved in Trump and Giuliani’s reported pressure campaign on Ukraine. In addition, Nunes’ calls to Parnas and Giuliani reportedly align with the time Giuliani publicly called for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.

As The Inquisitr reported, Nunes recently appeared on Fox News and spoke to host Martha MacCallum, who pressed him on his reported calls with Parnas. Nunes said that he has “never met” Parnas and suggested that his committee cannot “confirm” whether he has spoken with Parnas, noting the number of calls his committee gets daily from people of “all walks of life.”