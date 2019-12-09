American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini To Tease Her 1.3 Million Fans

Qimmah Russo shared a new update to her Instagram feed to discuss the importance of eating a proper diet if the end goal is to have defined abs.

On Monday, December 9, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow of herself in a tiny bikini that showcases her killer physique in an effort to encourage her fans to buy her meal plans.

In the snapshot, which Russo shared with her 1.3 million Instagram fans, the model is sitting on a piece of furniture in front of a mirror as she holds the phone next to her head to snap the selfie.

Russo is sporting a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a geometric black-and-white print. The bikini top features two thin straps that go around the model’s neck. It also has a triangle cut with a low-cut neckline that comes down to her sternum, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

Russo teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin straps sit low on her frame. The tiny bottoms expose Russo’s insanely chiseled abs.

In her caption, the model said that the secret to a defined stomach lie just as much in the kitchen as it does in the gym. She added that it necessary to keep body fat low by eating clean in order to see results.

Russo has her raven tresses in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her right shoulder. A strand of hair is tied on either side of her head by a pin. Russo is wearing black mascara and eyeliner and a touch of lips gloss.

Both photos are similar, showing her in the same bikini and location. The only difference is that she is sitting in slightly different positions in the snapshots.

The post proved to be popular. In just a couple of hours, the photos attracted more than 17,100 likes and upwards of 180 comments, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to tell Russo how gorgeous she is, also sharing their admiration for her.

“So over the top fine,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with fire, red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“[S]o beautiful and fit,” said another fan, who also include fire, red heart and other emoji to the message.

” [L]ooking good beautiful.. keep up the good work,” a third fan raved.