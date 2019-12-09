Anna Katharina Teases Fans & Unzips Jeans In Sultry Photos

Model Anna Katharina brought some heat to Instagram with her latest update in which she wore a pair of low-rise jeans that were unbuttoned and unzipped. She also had on just a bra underneath an open denim jacket.

The beauty’s update consisted of two pictures in which she was photographed against a white wall. In the first snap, she paired the jeans with the jacket which she held open, revealing her voluptuous chest in a white lace bra. A red ribbon tied around her neck hung between her breasts, drawing the eye to her chest. The unbuttoned and unzipped jeans gave her followers a nice look at her flat abs.

In the second picture, Anna ditched the jacket. She appeared to be leaning against a stool with one hand on her thigh while her other hand held her hair in a pile on top of her head. With her legs slightly spread, she gave the camera a sultry look. The sensual pose accentuated her hourglass shape and her skin looked flawless and bronzed to perfection.

The blond bombshell wore her hair in loose curls with a deep side part. Her makeup looked stunning and included thick lashes, blush on her cheeks, and a nude gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings and donned a white color on her nails.

From what she wrote in the caption, the photo was part of a test shoot with Guess, one step in the process of Anna becoming a Guess girl, which she said was a dream of hers. She also thanked the photographer for his creative efforts.

Most of her fans were stunned by how hot she looked in the photos.

“So totally gorgeous such an insanely incredible body wow,” said one fan.

“Denim never looked so good,” joked a second admirer.

Other fans wished Anna the best.

“You could easily be a Guess girl, you have the exact look and the smoldery eyes!!! Dunno how you’re not one already,” wrote a third follower.

“You are so a guess girl. If they don’t pick you they are crazy. Absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer said.

A quick scroll through Anna’s Instagram page shows that she is certainly model material with her natural good looks and incredible body. She seems to like showing off her curves in bikinis, but she also wears a variety of outfits for several brands including Fashion Nova and Revolve. She also models for Bang energy drink.