Demi Rose Kneels Nude At Sunset And Asks Fans To ‘Pray For Me’

Demi Rose thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post from the luxury Sri Panwa resort in Phuket, Thailand. For the sizzling snap, it looks like she ditched her bikini entirely, relying only on careful posing to protect her modesty.

In the gorgeous image, Demi appeared to be completely nude as she kneeled atop a tiled floor outside at sunset. In the background, the water, trees, and islands of the tropical getaway were bathed in a golden light.

The model’s pose showed off her hourglass figure with not one article of clothing interrupting the line from her head down to her feet. The brunette bombshell’s bare feet were noticeable tucked under her bare, round bottom as she looked back over her shoulder at the camera with her hands held in a prayerful pose. Demi’s shapely arm was placed strategically to reveal a hint of her sideboob without baring too much for Instagram standards. Her flat stomach and toned thighs could also be seen.

Demi’s long brown hair hung in damp waves down her back, and her long eyelashes frame her big beautiful eyes. In the fading sunlight, the model accessorized with earrings and a ring, while keeping her makeup minimal.

In the caption, Demi urged her followers to lift her up in prayer, but she did not indicate a specific need or reason she might need extra prayers today. She also tagged photographer Danny Desantos in the caption.

Fans immediately expressed their delight with the model’s post. More than 215,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button within an hour. Additionally, 2,000 followers took a moment to leave a message for the model in the comments section.

“Someone has prayed for us in order for us to be blessed with this,” noted one follower who also included a peach emoji.

“I would babe, but I’d hate to have to close my eyes,” another fan joked, including several fire emoji before and after the statement.

Loading...

“Stunning beautiful as always, I will praying for you as well, Demi,” replied a third follower who also left several rose, kiss and heart emoji with the comment.

“Pray for us. Girl fanning right now, perfection,” a fourth fan wrote complete with purple heart emoji and many flame emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Demi got her followers riled up recently when she bared her backside while lying on the edge of an infinity pool during the same trip to Thailand.