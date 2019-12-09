Jojo Babie Flaunts Major Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

The Instagram model left little to the imagination in her plunging top.

On December 9, Jojo Babie started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the stunner posing on outdoor furniture on a sunny day. She sat with her shoulders back, as she gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open. The 31-year-old flaunted her incredible curves in a plunging, sheer black blouse from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The top left little to the imagination and put Jojo’s ample cleavage on full display. She kept the sultry ensemble relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blonde bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, peach blush, and black eyeliner. Her trendy, white-tipped French manicure gave the look additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media star shared an empowering message, in which she encouraged followers to not give up hope during tumultuous times. She asserted that thinking positively will help manifest happiness. Jojo also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Jojo’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“How is someone so perfect and naturally beautiful all at once. Thanks for brightening my day JoJo [sic],” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire, pink heart, and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“Wish you a fabulous new week angel! [You’re] so so so stunning and so beautiful inside out,” added a different devotee.

“Wow you’re amazing and look truly perfect,” said another follower.

“So breathtaking as always. Sending you positive vibes for the entire week,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Jojo graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the Instagram influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post explicit content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading a photo, wherein she wore a tiny red top and a pair of thong underwear. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.