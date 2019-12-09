Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing Interrupted By Infowars Host Owen Shroyer

During a hearing inquiry addressing the possible impeachment of Donald Trump, Infowars host Owen Shroyer entered the committee room and began shouting about the probe being a “scam,” Newsweek reports. Shroyer’s interruption came as Democratic chairman of the house judiciary committee, Jerry Nadler, provided his opening statement.

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat party are committing treason against this country, and you can kick me out, but he’s the one committing crimes. You are, Jerry Nadler,” Shroyer said.

“You’re the one committing treason. America is done with this.”

Shroyer echoed common Republican complaints about the impeachment probe, claiming that the inquiry into Trump stems from the Democratic Party’s dislike of the president and desire to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

“Americans are sick of your impeachment scam…Trump is innocent!”

Per CBS News, Shroyer continued filming as police officers spoke with him outside the hearing room and claimed that it’s “ironic” that he is the one being removed from the building, adding that “Democrats are the ones committing the crimes.”

Shroyer was escorted out of the Longworth House Office Building in handcuffs, and Washington D.C.’s Capitol Police, Eva Malecki, claims that officers “arrested one adult male” and charged them with D.C. Code 10-503.16 — Disruption of Congress.

The hearing continued after Shroyer’s interruption, and Nadler reaffirmed that the audience was present for observation only.

Day One Of Infowars Impeachment Coverage. pic.twitter.com/8HWW5Ybtrw — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 9, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Shroyer previously made headlines when he called for the lynching of former president Barack Obama during an episode of his War Room show. Shroyer was speaking about a Breitbart article that covered the Obama State Department’s alleged role in an “anti-Trump coup cabal.” The Infowars host claimed that Obama was emailing former Secretary of State via her “illegal server” using a “secret name” before making the controversial comments.

“Barack Obama is a treasonous…he belongs in jail. He belongs in Guantanamo Bay. I mean look, I’m not saying this should happen but Barack Obama, you know, find the tallest tree and a rope.”

Shroyer’s behavior is not far-off from Alex Jones, the owner of Infowars and host of The Alex Jones Show. Jones is known to go on tirades during his broadcasts, including one that accused an attorney of attempting to frame him with child porn. Not only that, but the 45-year-old radio show host also previously heckled Google CEO Sundar Pichai as he headed to a House committee hearing, The Hill reports.

Jones is currently facing a lawsuit from victims of Sandy Hook shooting, and Shroyer was named in the lawsuit by a parent of one of the tragedy’s victims.